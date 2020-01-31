Gardaí make shocking drugs discovery in Offaly
A sizeable discovery of drugs has been made in Offaly.
Gardaí from Tullamore carried out a search in Clara over the last 24 hours and during the course of that operation, they seized the drugs.
€12,000 worth of cocaine and assorted drugs paraphernalia was uncovered.
Gardaí have confirmed that one man has been arrested and will be making a court appearance in due course.
