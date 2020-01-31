Plans announced for extension at Offaly graveyard

Offaly County Council has commenced a Part 8 procedure for an extension to Kilcoursey Cemetery in Clara.

Capacity is a concern at the existing site on the Hirseleap road but the council have announced plans to extend with new boundaries and associated works.

The public can make submissions on the proposals at Offaly County Council buildings in Tullamore.

The plans and particulars are available to view there with submissions accepted until March 10, 2020.

At that point, plans will move to the next stage with a view to going ahead with the works this year.

More information at www.offaly.ie.