Former Offaly fire station reborn as part of incredible programme

After a decade of the doors being shut at Banagher Fire Station, the facility has been given a new lease of life by West & South Offaly Homefix.

Homefix is a Community Services Programme with 10 years experience in providing minor home repairs and maintenance in the communities of West & South Offaly.

When Homefix was just starting all those years ago, the shutters were pulled down for the last time at Banagher Fire Station. The business, while retaining its office in 'the Crank' in Banagher, will use the old fire station as a storage solution.

Crank House is home to a number of services and businesses and space was at a premium for the expanding Homefix.

Homefix offers minor repair services in the areas of carpentry, plumbing, painting and decorating, installing smoke alarms, powerwashing, furniture assembly and removal, landscaping and garden maintenance and general house repairs.

"Our service is primarily for over 65s or those who would not have access to these services otherwise," they have said.

Homefix is a vital service for the elderly in the areas and has enjoyed support in recent years. It received €25,864 in 2018 to fund a vehicle for its Homefix service and further funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund enabled them to expand their fleet and their business just last year.