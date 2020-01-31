Lowry fires himself right back in contention at Saudi International

Shane Lowry was out early on Friday morning and shot himself right back into contention at the Saudi International tournament on the European Tour.

Shane would have been disappointed after hitting a disappointing bogey on his last hole during the first round on Thursday but he shrugged that off well on Friday.

He picked up a birdie on the fifth hole and went bogey-free through the rest of his front-nine before coming to life after the turn.

He collected birdies on 11 and 13 and was on course to leap into the top ten but finished with a bogey on 16 and a birdie on 17 to sign for a three under par round of 67.

He is now four under par overall and in a share of 13th place. He will be hoping to take another jump up the standings over the weekend.

He is still six shots of the current leader.