Met Éireann issue weather warning for strong winds tonight

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for five counties.

Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare are covered by the warning.

"Southwest winds, veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h, with gusts up to 100km/h on Friday evening, Friday night and for a time on Saturday," Met Éireann has said.

The warning is valid from 5pm on Friday to 12 noon on Saturday.