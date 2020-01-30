Man arrested after shots fired in Tullamore

Gardaí in Tullamore attached to the detective unit investigating the discharge of a firearm at By-Pass Link Road, Arden Way, Tullamore that occurred in May 2018 have made an arrest this week.

A man in his late 30s was extradited from the United Kingdom on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in relation to the offence.

He appeared before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court on Thursday morning and was charged in relation to the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.