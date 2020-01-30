Election candidates to attend protest by Offaly Bord na Mona workers

General election candidates will be among those attending a rally organised by Bord na Móna workers and pensioners in Shannonbridge this coming Saturday, February 1, at 2 pm.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s rally, Unite Regional Officer Bernard Daly said that ensuring a Just Transition for workers and communities must be a priority for the next Government.

“The outgoing Government maintained a hands-off approach to the growing crisis in Bord na Móna. The Group of Unions is calling on all parties and candidates to give a commitment that, if elected, they will work to ensure that Bord na Móna workers, pensioners and their communities do not pay the price for decarbonisation."

Padraig Mooney works as an engineer in Bord na Móna and is a Unite representative. He added: “Bord na Móna and its workers have played a crucial role in the life of local communities since the 1940s. Yet today they are facing not only a threat to jobs but also worrying questions about the future security of their pensions.

“Saturday’s rally in Shannonbridge will offer election candidates a chance to hear first-hand from Bord na Móna workers, pensioners and community representatives. It will also offer candidates a chance to pledge to work for a real Just Transition in the next Dáil”.

Bernard Daly concluded: “Throughout the Midlands, the future of Bord na Móna, its workers and pensioners will be uppermost in voters’ minds when they go to the polls on February 8.”