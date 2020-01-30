Lowry five off the lead at the Saudi International tournament

Shane Lowry is five shots off the lead and just two shots above the projected cut mark after the first round of the Saudi International tournament on the European Tour.

The Clara man started solidly alongside Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia with two birdies over the opening four holes on Thursday morning.

He took the dent of a bogey at 6 well by taking pars through the rest of his front nine before again making birdie at the 10th.

He held par putts from there but met with disaster at the final hole with his approach shot hitting the rocks and ending up in the water. He recovered admirably to take a bogey and a drop back to one under par.

He will be hoping to move up the leaderboard and challenge the Top 10 again this week after his 11th placed finish at last week's Dubai Desert Classic.

He is back on course at 5.05am (Irish time) on Friday for his second round.