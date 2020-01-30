Offaly principal asks parents to fight for new school building

An Offaly school principal has issued a letter to parents urging them to fight for a new school building during the general election campaign.

In the letter, Principal of St Cynoc's National School in Ferbane, Helena Kelly, said: "As you all know election time is fast approaching. Canvassing will soon start if it hasn't already. Some of you might have things you already want to mention when you answer your front door but some of you may not.

"I am appealing to you to speak for St Cynoc's NS. When the boys' school and the girls' school amalgamated all those years ago, we were promised a new school. That was 13 years ago. The previous principal was in contact with the Department numerous times about the new build but to no avail.

"Since I took up the position of principal in September of this school year, I too have been in contact with the Department about this new build but to no avail. It seems our application is just being pushed aside and we are not deemed a priority.

"I will continue to push for a new school, but I would be very grateful for any support you could offer. So, I am appealing to you to bring it up with local canvassers as they knock on your front door. There is a great need for a new school and your help in appealing for one would be much appreciated," the letter concluded.

Canvassing in Laois-Offaly is now well underway with election day set for Saturday, February 8.