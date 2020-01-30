Offaly school tendering for big renovation project

Killina Presentation Secondary School has issued a tendering process for consultancy and engineering services in respect of a major renovation project.

The school is seeking consultancy services, including architecture and design services, as well as engineering and quantity surveying services in an open procedure on the eTenders online portal.

The process will accept tenders for contracts until February 27.

The work they plan to carry out includes two general classrooms, two science labs, a science prep area, student and staff toilets, locker space, internal partitions and associated works.

The project would also see the construction of a secure hard and soft play area, a sensory garden and six new parking spaces.