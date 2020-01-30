An Bord Pleanala delays decision on massive Offaly housing development

An Bord Pleanala has delayed a decision on a massive development of houses and apartments planned for the outskirts Tullamore.

Steinfort Investments Fund lodged a Strategic Housing Development Consultation with An Bord Pleanala late last year but the board has now said the application "requires further consideration/amendment."

According to that application, the plan is to build a total of 344 housing units on the site in Clonminch. The proposed development plans the construction of 212 houses and 132 apartments, a creche and all associated works.

The site is located past Clonminch Wood on the left-hand side as you leave Tullamore and is close to the by-pass. The site was put up for sale in 2017 and was zoned residential at the time of sale.

Planning applications for housing developments of more than 100 residential units can be made directly to An Bord Pleanála.

This new type of application was introduced as part of Rebuilding Ireland to speed up the planning application process and accelerate delivery of larger housing and student accommodation proposals.

An Bord Pleanala forms an opinion on an application once documents have been submitted, which they were in this case in late 2019. Where An Bord Pleanála forms the opinion that further consideration and amendment is required, as in this instance, it shall provide advice as to what issues require to be addressed by the prospective applicant in the documents to be submitted with an application.

That advice will now be issued to the developers in this case.