Landmark Offaly pub put up for sale

A landmark pub in Offaly has been put up for sale.

The Sportsmans Inn in Daingean is as a landmark property on main street in Daingean. It reopened in December 2018 after a lengthy renovation.

According to the selling agent, the premises is trading strongly and is a strong focal point socially within the town. Daingean is a town with a storng local catchment area and located just 16km from the larger towns of Tullamore and 19km from Edenderry.

Accommodation.

It comprises an Entrance Porch, Bar, Games Room, Raised Bar Area, Lounge/Function Room, Large Gathering Hall, Ladies, Gents & Disabled Access Toilets.

