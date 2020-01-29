Early onslaught secures yet another All Ireland title for incredible Offaly school

Killina Presentation Secondary School crashed onto the Schools scene three years ago and during that time they managed to secure three consecutive National titles. An outstanding achievement for an Offaly outfit. This afternoon in a windswept RSC, Waterford they secured the Senior ‘B’ Cup with an impressive first half display against a hardworking Midleton side.

FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Girls National Cup Final

Killina Presentation SS, Tullamore 3

Becky Watkins (2), Ellen Dolan (10), Saorah Doyle (13)

Midleton College, Cork 1

Hanna Roch Perks (77)

Graham O’Connor and colleague Philip Austin managed to add to their exceptional repertoire this afternoon having secured the Minor ‘B’ Cup in 2018, the Junior ‘B’ Cup in 2019 and now the Senior ‘B’ Cup in 2020.

The duo wont rest there as they’re firmly focused on retaining the Under 17s title as they face Ramsgrange Community School on Friday in the provincial decider. Can they complete an historic double this season? Of the senior set-up, they will only be missing two players for Friday’s encounter.

Ironically Midleton College are contesting the Munster crown on the same day but will have to overcome fierce rivals Coláiste Mhuire, Askeaton to advance. They will be without three players from the senior team so O’Neill will be hoping the experienced gained in Waterford will serve them well.

Killina were deserved Champions this afternoon as a stunning opening quarter ensured the silverware as Watkins, Dolan and Doyle converted. Midleton to their credit enjoyed much of the possession in the second period and their endeavours were rewarded late on through the impressive Hanna Roch Perks.

Heading into the contest, Killina had yet to concede in the last two outings, making a double figure tally in their scoring abilities as they saw off Wilson Hospital School in the provincial contest and last year’s beaten finalists Mulroy College on route to today’s Final, netting 10 times.

Late drama proved successful for their opponents Midleton College as it took extra time in the provincial and National semi-final outings to ensure their appearance this afternoon. The Cork crew saw off Askeaton side Coláiste Mhuire on penalties as their game ended 2-2, while two late goals in extra time ensured a fabulous 3-1 victory over St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross.

Today it was Under 17 International Becky Watkins who opened the scoring with two minutes played. The youngster sliced through the Cork defence and converted expertly at the far post to give Killina the perfect start.

Another body blow for the Munster stars came six minutes later when Ellen Dolan nodded home from a corner. The keeper did well to get her hand on Ava Dolan’s strike seconds previously as it smashed off the crossbar but could do nothing to stop namesake Ellen, doubling the Offaly tally.

The hat-trick of goals was secured on 13 minutes as Saorah Doyle snatched on a loose ball to slot past Barry at the near post.

Indeed Midleton netminder Rachel Barry pulled off a wonderful save to deny Ava Dolan before the break to keep her side in contention.

Killina played some smart football in the second period as Heffernan and Flaherty were solid in defence to ensure Captain and goalkeeper Ciara Glackin had little to do.

Roch Perks did however ensure a late Midleton celebration as she burst down the right flank to slot past Glackin to take the gloss off the score-line.

Fergus McDaid, FAI Schools National Executive paid tribute to both schools on a fantastic showcase. He also impressed upon the girls the excellent service that their teachers and Principal play in facilitating sport in their School and allowing them to compete in our competitions each year.

McDaid was delighted to welcome Republic of Ireland Women’s Under 17 Head Coach James Scott to the event as he made the presentation to the winning Captain Ciara Glackin.

KILLINA PRESENTATION SS, TULLAMORE | Ciara Glackin (Captain), Kaithlynn Spain, Sarah Dillon, Ciara Heffernan, Emma Flaherty, Sophie Davern, Emma Dolan, Emma Hand, Becky Watkins, Ellen Dolan, Ava Dolan Saorah Doyle,

SUBS USED | Aimee Brennan (for Emma Dolan, 46 mins), Ciara Wyer (for Sophie Davern, 73 mins), Megan Daly (for Ellen Dolan, 76 mins), Rachel Dillon (for Kaithlynn Spain, 78 mins)

SUBS NOT USED | Sarah Dillon, Demi Leigh Colish, Amy Kelly, Lauren Leonard, Katie Hennessy, Eivile Jankunaite, Roisin O’Brien, Stephanie Coughlan, Niamh Fenlon, Saraid McDonald, Katelyn Murphy, Katie O’Rourke, Emma Condron, Orla Bryant, Ava O’Brien, Ava O’Reilly, Louise Molloy

TEACHERS | Graham O’Connor & Philip Austin

MIDLETON COLLEGE, CORK | Rachel Barry, Rachel Stuart, Aisling Curtin, Zara Bowles, Ally Stuart, Isabel Barry, Rachel O’Sullivan (Captain), Holly Kennedy, Danni Stuart, Hanna Roch Perks, Aoife Mitchell

SUBS USED | Naoise Hogan (for Holly Kennedy, 57 mins), Katelyn O’Neill (for Danni Stuart, 70 mins)

SUBS NOT USED | Grace Nolan, Katla Jennings, Reidin Deavy, Barbara Garcia, Isabel Diaz, Trudi Kearney, Mary Donnelly, Millie Bowles , Kerrie Fitzgerald

TEACHER | Ken O’Neill COACHES | Jason Brown & Eoin Whyte