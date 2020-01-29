Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to be wet and most cloudy with some sunny spells and gusty winds at times.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the morning to be mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle. The afternoon will be brighter and drier with sunny spells. Blustery with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. Fresh or strong and gusty south to southwest winds will become strong westerly later with gales along the north coast.

Much of Thursday night will be dry. However, rain will spread from the west later in the night and extend to all areas by Friday morning with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the day to start off dull with rain in many areas. The rain will clear eastwards with scattered showers following from the west. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with fresh southwest winds, which will become strong in the evening and night near west and north coasts.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy over the northern half of the country with outbreaks of rain. Drier periods and some scattered showers further south. A blustery day with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees and fresh, gusty southwest winds, possibly strong for a time in the north. Saturday night will be cold with frost over the northern half of the country. Rain will spread from the south overnight, falling as sleet in places.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Bright spells and showers will develop in the south later. Highest temperatures ranging from just 4 or 5 degrees in Ulster to 10 or 11 degrees in the south.