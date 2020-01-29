Offaly TD supports strike by childcare workers

Independent TD and general election candidate for Laois/Offaly, Carol Nolan, has said she fully supports the decision of childcare workers to engage in a one-day strike and day of action in Dublin on Wednesday, February 5.

Deputy Nolan went on to say that she has met a number of workers and childcare providers who feel that the sustainability of the entire sector is now under enormous and critical pressure.

“This is an action of last resort for the thousands of childcare workers who provide a vitally important service in almost every town and village in the state.

"What is deeply frustrating for the staff and providers is the fact that they have been highlighting the deficits in the sector for many years now, in terms of capitation grants and the poor pay; yet next to nothing has been done to effectively address these issues.

"I have also been told by some providers that they have only received a fraction of the €1,500 that the Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said the government would provide to registered childcare providers to deal with extra insurance costs.

"There is no doubt that this strike action will profoundly inconvenience many parents, but the fact remains that most parents recognise the valuable contribution that these workers make to the lives of their children.

"I think the workers will receive significant public backing for the move which will hopefully force the government to wake up to the crisis on our doorstep and the need to directly intervene before it escalates any further,” concluded Deputy Nolan.