Speeding Offaly driver tests positive for drugs
A driver caught speeding in Offaly overnight also tested positive for drugs at the roadside.
An Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit detected a car being driven at 145kph in an 100kph zone in the county on Tuesday night.
The driver also tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs with the test showing a reading of cannabis in their system.
The matter is currently being dealt with by gardaí.
