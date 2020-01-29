Planning permission refused for housing development in Offaly village

Planning permission has been refused for a housing development in an Offaly village.

James and Catherine Hamilton had sought permission to build six houses at Dalgan in Geashill but Offaly County Council has vetoed the plans.

The development would have consisted of four, two-storey terraced houses and two semi-detached two-storey houses together with access to roadway. Also included in the plans was on-site parking and a shared, private open space.

In refusing permission, Offaly County Council stated that the proposed development was located within an Architectural Conservation Area and allowing it to go ahead would set 'an undesirable precedent'.

The local authority also said that the development would provide an excessive level of site coverage for a development within a village setting adding that the development also provided inadequate private open space.