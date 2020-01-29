Go ahead given to knock Offaly filling station and build nine new houses

The go ahead has been given to demolish a filling station and house in Offaly to make way for the construction of nine new homes.

Hanney Properties Ltd has been granted planning permission by Offaly County Council for the development of the existing site in Mucklagh.

The development will consist of the demolition of an existing house, canopy and shop with the decommissioning of fuel tanks and the construction of nine new houses.

The development will consist of eight two-storey three-bed detached houses and one two-storey three-bed house on the site.

The project includes all associated site works.

Planning permission was granted subject to a total of 17 conditions.