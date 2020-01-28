Couple honoured for 50 years of service to Offaly parish
A local couple has been honoured for their continued service to Tullamore Parish.
On Sunday, January 19, Denis Donoghue was awarded a certificate of appreciation for serving the parish of Tullamore for 50 years.
His wife of 50 years, Sheila, has been a long time Eucharistic minister and she too was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
The presentations were made by parish priest, Rev Joseph Gallagher.
