Couple honoured for 50 years of service to Offaly parish

A local couple has been honoured for their continued service to Tullamore Parish.

On Sunday, January 19, Denis Donoghue was awarded a certificate of appreciation for serving the parish of Tullamore for 50 years.

His wife of 50 years, Sheila, has been a long time Eucharistic minister and she too was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The presentations were made by parish priest, Rev Joseph Gallagher.