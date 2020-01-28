Planning go-ahead welcomed for Offaly sports club

Offaly Independent TD and general election candidate for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, has warmly welcomed the decision by Offaly County Council to allow for the development of Frankford Football Club in Kilcormac.

The plan is to install the new pitch with perimeter lighting and fencing. The club will also alter the orientation of the existing grass pitches to allow for the new pitch.

Deputy Nolan highlighted the importance of such facilities for local communities and community development.

“In May of 2019, having worked and engaged with the Office of Public Works (OPW), I was able to bring about the offer of a three-year lease to Danigean’s local development group to significantly advance plans to deliver a much-needed sports complex for the local area.

"In the last few days, I have again been able to welcome the support given to the community of Kilcormac and the Frankford Football Club. This followed a number of representations on my part in support of such local projects.

"Anyone who knows me knows I am passionate about bringing about fully resourced and expanded sports facilities in our communities.

"They are a key part of our way of life and they must be nurtured and developed to the greatest extent possible.

"That is why I look forward to offering all the help I can to give in order to ensure that our local clubs thrive and grow in the months and years ahead,” concluded Deputy Nolan.