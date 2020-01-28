Search for the 2020 Rose of Tralee getting underway in Offaly

The search is underway to find the 2020 Offaly Rose and young women from all over the county are invited to apply online ahead of this year’s Offaly Rose Selection.

It all gets underway with a Launch & Information evening on Sunday, February 9 at 7.30pm for all prospective Roses in The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.

Under the new way the Rose of Tralee is structured, Offaly only has a contestant every two years so if you are interested in following in the footsteps of Jennifer Byrne who won the Rose of Tralee in 2017, this is your chance or else you will have to wait until 2022.

However the change also means that each rose selected in her county will be guaranteed a place on live TV in the Dome in Tralee. An life changing opportunity not to be missed.

Steve Cronly, Offaly Rose co-ordinator, said, "The Rose of Tralee international Festival is the most incredible experience and I would encourage as many young women as possible to take part and become their local Rose. I guarantee them they will make incredible friends and have an amazing experience.. Many people think that the Rose of Tralee festival is just one week long and they don’t realise that the Roses and Rose Escorts have so many incredible experiences throughout the whole year. All I can say to any young woman is to ‘go for it and apply!"

The desire to be the next Rose of Tralee is stronger than ever with over 4000 women entering selection events around the world since 2014.

Current Offaly Rose Katie Keogh commented, “Entering the Rose of Tralee international Festival was undoubtedly the best decision I have ever made and After been crowned the Offaly Rose 2018, I then set out to embark on an experience of a life time. I have made the most exciting memories, and met the most lovely people who I thankfully will have in my life forever from all parts of the world - my Rose Family. Being a representative of Offaly was one of the proudest moments in my life, and one that I will cherish forever.”

The Offaly Rose Centre is inviting all interested girls between 18 and 29 years old to come and meet them and Offaly Rose Katie Keogh at the Bridge House Hotel on Sunday, February 9 at 7.30pm. You will hear about the fantastic experience and journey that awaits you should you decide to go forward for the Offaly Rose 2020. We would also like to invite GAA, Camogie Clubs, Societies, Groups and Businesses to nominate a representative from their respective Communities to take part in one of Offaly’s Annual flagship Flagship Events.

For Further details please contact the Offaly Rose Co Ordinator Steve Cronly on 086 2505791 or Lyn Moloney on 0834631611