Offaly town to become 'Ireland's smartest energy town'

Smart Grid Ireland (SGI), Ireland's leading energy cluster, has announced its support for the Edenderry Carbon Challenge.

SGI, an independent, industry-led networking organisation, actively drives technology and social solutions to achieve a digitalised, decentralised, decarbonised electricity network.



The Edenderry Carbon Challenge (ECC) is a locally-led community energy initiative aimed at encouraging households, businesses and community groups in the town to participate in a community-wide energy savings project.

It has the support of the local Tidy Towns Committee, the Chamber of Commerce, Green Offaly and Croi Laighean Credit Union. It is also a member of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland's Community Energy Network Initiative. A number of other large energy and finance companies have also expressed an interest in supporting the project.



Chair of ECC, Cllr Noel Cribbin, said: "SGI's involvement is an exciting development for Edenderry. Our goal is to ensure the ECC becomes an exemplary pilot project for the midlands and the rest of the country. With the range of expertise, SGI and other participating organisations can bring to the project, we are confident that Edenderry can become the smartest energy town in Ireland. The level of interest and enthusiasm from local households, businesses and community groups, has also been a key driver."



Chair of Smart Grid Ireland, Bob Hanna said: “We at Smart Grid Ireland are very pleased to be associated with the Edenderry Carbon Challenge. This initiative represents an excellent example of coordinated community mobilisation to implement government policy on decarbonisation through a range of projects which will deliver real benefits for all concerned. The Edenderry area has a highly-skilled workforce with a great track record. This greatly enhances the prospects for the success of this initiative.

"SGI brings to the table relevant industry expertise across the energy and environmental sectors. Our recent Board meeting resolved that we sign the Edenderry Carbon Challenge Charter and join the initiative.

"I look forward to working with our Edenderry Carbon Challenge partners in this exciting venture.”

Local businessman, James Kelly, Director of Clever Energy Consulting, said a key objective of the project is to make energy reduction as cost-efficient as possible for all participants: "From completion of a project, households can enjoy a warmer, healthier house, reduced energy bills, and an increase in the value of their home. For local businesses, generous capital allowances can minimise capital expenditure and improve the balance sheet for many years to come."