Route changed for Tullamore St. Patrick's Day parade due to works

There will be a new route for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Tullamore due to the roadworks in the town centre.

Groups and floats will assemble in the carpark of the Bridge Centre as usual but will exit this area by the rear exit onto Main Street.

The route will then be Main Street, Water Lane, Patrick St., Bridge St. and High St. The Review Stand will be located in O' Connor Square.

The theme for this year is 'Climate Change- What Can WE Do.'

"Climate change has been a hot subject recently and we feel that this is an opportunity for people and groups to suggest some solutions or to express opinions. We are advising groups to be as inventive as they wish. This is an ideal opportunity for schools to get students involved in a project by preparing an entry for the Parade," states Cllr Sean O' Brien, Parade Secretary.

The Grand Marshall this year is Phil O'Reilly Sr. in recognition of his major contribution to the business, community and sporting life of Tullamore and Offaly.

There will be generous prizes for the winners of the various categories on the day and these will be presented at a gala function a few weeks after the Parade. There will also be a window display competition.

Face painting will be available free of charge at three locations at the rear of the Bridge Centre. There will also be mascots available here before the parade for meet and greet or for photos, so come early.

Contacts for the Parade are Johnny O'Connor, Chairman, at 087 2602487; Sean O' Brien, Secretary/PRO, at 086 3892854; Martin O'Connor, Treasurer, 083 1017012.