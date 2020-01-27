Six Nations Trophy coming to Tullamore this evening
Ahead of the start of the Six Nations this weekend, the Six Nations Trophy is in Tullamore this evening.
It will be in the Brewery Tap from 7.45pm until 9pm and you can go along and get your picture taken with one of sport's most famous and prestigious trophies.
Ireland begin their campaign this Saturday against Scotland in what will be the first game in charge for new coach Andy Farrell.
We have this little beauty in the Tap later today from 7.45 - 9.00. All are welcome to come in and get your photograph taken with one of sports most famous trophy’s @MidlandsSport @TullamoreRFC @Offaly_Express @TullamoreTrib @offalyindo @willocallaghan pic.twitter.com/Q54avg5pBS— Brewery Tap (@BreweryTap2) January 27, 2020
