Tullamore Stage School choir and orchestra perform winter concert

Tullamore Stage School Choir and Orchestra presented a very enjoyable ‘Winter Concert’ recently in the Charleville Centre.

Under the direction of Regina McCarthy, the students treated a packed audience to a broad selection of music which also included vocal and instrumental solos.

They are now busy in rehearsal for The Arklow Music Festival and Feis Ceoil in the RDS.