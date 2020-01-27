Tullamore Stage School choir and orchestra perform winter concert
Tullamore Stage School Choir and Orchestra presented a very enjoyable ‘Winter Concert’ recently in the Charleville Centre.
Under the direction of Regina McCarthy, the students treated a packed audience to a broad selection of music which also included vocal and instrumental solos.
They are now busy in rehearsal for The Arklow Music Festival and Feis Ceoil in the RDS.
