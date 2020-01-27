Anti-crime CCTV schemes confirmed for Offaly communities

A number of communities in Offaly are set to get brand new CCTV schemes, it has been confirmed.

Edenderry, Belmont, Rahan and Coolderry will benefit from the scheme after a long wait.

The presence of CCTV cameras in towns has proved to be a major crime deterrent, increasing safety levels in local communities, but has long been resisted or deferred as a result of data protection and storage concerns.

"After many false dawns, CCTV is coming to Edenderry and will be installed in 2020. I have attended meetings both prior to Christmas and only this week, with officials in Offaly County Council and Gardaí from Laois/Offaly who are the controlling arm of CCTV in our communities," Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin said.

"In 2014, with the demise of Edenderry Town Council, I gave an undertaking that if elected to Offaly County Council, I would work with officials to have CCTV installed in the town.

"€15,000 was set aside towards the cost and I am delighted to announce that Edenderry along with Rahan, Belmont and Coolderry are to have CCTV in their areas."

Cllr Cribbin went on to say: All outstanding issues of data control have now been resolved. There are strict criteria in place to enable inclusion in the scheme and we have now met all these criteria. Over the course of a number of meetings all the different issues were clarified including the requirement to form a Project Team."

The Project Team will include representatives from the community, including from business associations, resident’s groups and community groups; a Divisional Officer or appointed representative; a Divisional Crime Prevention Officer; The Regional Telecommunications Sergeant; a Local Authority representative.

Offaly County Council will provide a data controller and all equipment will be in their care with access to the cameras only to an appointed Garda.

Cllr Cribbin said: "We will set up a meeting in Edenderry in the coming weeks for members of the public and business owners to attend. This is to set the wheels in motion for CCTV and begin the formation of the Project Team. Next steps to take place are the identification of camera locations, and the completion of the funding application followed by installation.

"I am reliably informed that this should only take a couple of months to conclude. Costs will depend on the number of cameras. I look forward to finally having CCTV in Edenderry, making it a safer town for all its residents," he concluded.