Resolving pension age issue must be priority for new government - Offaly TD

Independent TD and general election hopeful Carol Nolan has said that all political parties and general election candidates should support an immediate suspension of the proposal to raise the state pension age from 66 to 67 in 2021.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as anger continues to mount over an issue that has become a central feature of this election campaign.

“The proposals to increase the pension age to 67 next year and to extend it even further to 68 by 2028 is generating massive levels of anger among people and in particular among those close to retirement age," Deputy Nolan said.

"These are deeply unfair proposals, which were originally signed off by Fianna Fail and the Green Party when they handed our financial sovereignty over to the troika, were then legislated for by Labour and Fine Gael.

"Once again, we see the long shadow of the reckless mismanagement of this state coming back to haunt ordinary people and to hit them in their pockets. So much for Fine Gael’s campaign slogan of 'A Future to Look Forward To.'

"We cannot have people who have worked all their lives and who have paid their taxes treated in this way.

"Forcing workers and those in retirement on to Job Seekers Allowance is just totally unacceptable. These proposals must be reversed; or the absolute minimum, suspended until we can find a way to treat pensioners and workers with the fairness and justice they deserve,” concluded Deputy Nolan.