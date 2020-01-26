Lowry finishes just outside top ten at Dubai Desert Classic

Shane Lowry has finished just outside the top ten at the Dubai Desert Classic after a final round of two over par on Sunday.

In windy conditions, only two golfer broke 70 on the final and one of those was Australian Lucas Herbert who finished on nine under par and won the tournament after a playoff with Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Shane Lowry finished the tournament on four under par in a tie for 11th place. He had a tough start to his round and he was three over par at the turn but recovered with an eagle on 13. Unfortunately he dropped shots on 14 and 15 but birdied 16 before parring the last two holes.

Shane will be back in action again next week in the Middle East when he plays in the Saudi International at the Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia. World Number 1 Brooks Koepka and World Number 4 Dustin Johnson are both due to be in the field.