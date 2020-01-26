Weather Warning: Snow and ice warning issued as Ireland in for cold snap
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice parts of Ireland for tonight.
The Warning is in place for all of Connacht, Donegal and Cavan. It is in place from 6pm this evening until 11am on Monday.
Met Eireann has also issued a Weather Advisory for cold and wintry weather from today until Tuesday. READ more here
