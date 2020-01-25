House with spectacular treehouse hits the market on Offaly border

A stunning Georgian-style home with a panoramic treehouse has hit the market in Garrymore, Co Laois, not far from Geashill in Offaly.

The five-bedroom property is set on two acres with a B3 energy rating. The property is surrounded by mature forestry in a picturesque location and has all the character of a much older property.

It features period-style doors, staircase, fireplaces, ceiling roses and cornices.

The main reception room has a granite fireplace with an electric stove. A glass porch to the front of the property is both attractive and energy-efficient. The property has solar panels and a solid fuel Rayburn cooker with a back boiler which heats the radiators and oil fired central heating.

There is a ground floor bedroom and en suite shower room and four further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The gardens are magnificent, complete with a henhouse and a large greenhouse. An enclosed patio area accessed from the kitchen. There is also a large treehouse complete with electricity and a stunning roof terrace affording panoramic views of the surrounding forestry.

The house is on the market for €425,000.