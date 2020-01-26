Offaly club given go ahead for astro turf pitch and lights
A club in Offaly has been given the go ahead for a new astro turf pitch.
Frankford Football Club based in Kilcormac has been given the go ahead for the project by Offaly County Council.
The plan is to install the new pitch with perimeter lighting and fencing. The club will also alter the orientation of the existing grass pitches to allow for the new pitch.
Five conditions were attached to the decision.
