Shane Lowry inside Top 10 heading into final round in Dubai

Shane Lowry has moved into the top 10 on the leaderboard at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

After a level par round on Thursday, the Open Champion shot a three under par 69 on Friday to move up 15 places to a tie for 15th.

Shane shot another three under par round on Saturday to move right into contention heading into Sunday's final round.

He went bogey-free on the front nine on Saturday morning, picking up birdies on the first and fifth holes.

He birdied 10 and 13 on the back nine with his only blemish a bogey on 12. He signed for a second round of 69 in a row.

It leaves him five off the leader Ashun Wu.