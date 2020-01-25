Will it snow in Offaly this weekend?

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel has given his verdict on the possibility of snow in Offaly and across the country this weekend and early next week.

Met Eireann has forecasted wintry showers starting on Sunday night with the North and West of the country most at risk.

However, Cathal Nolan reckons Offaly too could see snow.as we head in to next week.

'From Sunday evening right through until Tuesday night there will be a risk of wintry showers across Offaly.

"The highest risk of snow will occur on Sunday night into Monday, and again on Monday night into Tuesday.

"Accumulations of 1-3cm are possible in some areas, especially so over high ground," he concluded.

Caution is advised on all roads as the weather turns colder.