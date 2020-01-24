Bookies foresee major battle for final seat in Laois/Offaly as odds released

Bookmakers foresee a five way fight for the final seat in the Laois/Offaly constituency.

According to the odds for released by Paddy Power, Charlie Flanagan, Barry Cowen, Sean Fleming and Brian Stanley are all odds on to win a seat with Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan the shortest price of the four who are all outgoing TDs.

The bookmakers see the real intrigue coming when it comes to the fifth and final seat. There is little difference in the odds for the next five candidates who are all from Offaly.

Two are outgoing TDs, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and Carol Nolan while the other three, John Leahy, Peter Ormond and Pippa Hackett are all county councillors.

Interestingly four of the candidates hail from South Offaly with Pippa Hackett the only candidate in what would be considered North Offaly.

Laois candidate Pauline Flanagan is next in the betting at 6/1 with the bookies giving her an outside chance of reaching Leinster House while Tullamore's Ken Smollen is the best of the rest in the betting at 16/1.

Labour candidate Noel Touhey has yet to be added to the betting.

The current odds to get elected are

Charlie Flanagan (Fine Gael) 1/18

Barry Cowen (Fianna Fail) 1/10

Sean Fleming (Fianna Fail) 1/8

Brian Stanley (Sinn Fein) 1/6

Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (Fine Gael) 6/4

John Leahy (Ind) 6/4

Carol Nolan (Ind) 7/4

Peter Ormond (Fianna Fail) 5/2

Pippa Hackett (Green Party) 3/1

Pauline Flanagan (Fianna Fail) 6/1

Ken Smollen (Irish Democratic Party) 16/1

Noel O Rourke (Renua) 20/1

John Daly (National Party) 33/1

Stephen Tynan (PBP) 50/1