Shane Lowry moves up leaderboard ahead of weekend in Dubai

Shane Lowry has moved up the leaderboard and into contention after the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

After a level par round on Thursday, the Open Champion shot a three under par 69 on Friday to move up 15 places to a tie for 15th. Shane had four birdies and just one dropped shot in his round today.

It leaves him five off the leader Eddie Pepperell with three players tied for second place on seven under.

Shane will be back on course at 11.33am local time (7.33am Irish time) on Saturday as he looks to move even further up the leaderboard over the weekend.