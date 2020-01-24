Gardai appeal for witnesses after break in at school in Tullamore

Tullamore Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a break in at a school in the town last night.

Gardai are investigating a burglary that occurred at Tullamore Educate Together.

Between 8pm and 10pm on January 23, the premises was forcibly entered and a quantity of electrical items stolen.

As a result of a subsequent search by staff and Gardaí, all of this property was located.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the school please contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327052.