Gardaí investigating alleged violent attack on teenage girl at library in Midlands

The man in question is alleged to have struck the teenage girl. Following the incident, the perpetrator was apprehended by the on-site security guard, who removed him from the building.

The incident occurred in Longford library at approximately 6pm on Wednesday evening, January 22, with the alleged perpetrator a man.

Gardai in the Midlands are currently investigating the alleged assault of a teenage girl at a library.

The victim of the attack was then taken away to receive medical treatment.

One onlooker, who wished to retain her anonymity, spoke of her fear of going into town after witnessing the incident.

She said: “I was supposed to be doing my shopping today, but there is no way I am going into Longford town. It was so frightening. It was absolutely sickening.”

She noted that incidences of antisocial behaviour have been occurring in the library since last September, with staff now in fear of going to work following the latest incident.

She said: “Stuff like this has been going on in the library since September. So much so, that they have to have a security guard in there. When have you ever heard of a security guard in a library? Every single day they are having incidences like these and last night was just one hell of a fright.”





Longford gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.