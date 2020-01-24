Weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for a mild day on Saturday with temperatures set to fall on Sunday with sleet and snow in the forecast.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday will be mainly dry, with a few bright spells, but mostly cloudy. A little patchy rain or drizzle is likely, especially on Atlantic coasts, turning more persistent there in the evening and early night. Temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees, in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong along west and northwest coasts.

On Saturday night, a band of more persistent rain will extend from the west. Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will follow from the Atlantic later in the night and during Sunday morning, but it will turn cold. Temperatures will fall to between 3 and 6 degrees.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be cold, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most of the showers in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster, some turning to sleet later, with a risk of snow showers, mainly over high ground in the west and north. Temperatures between 4 and 8 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes, freshening later.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/x1vundqNAt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 23, 2020

Sunday night will be very cold, with clear spells and scattered showers, most of them in the western half of the country. Many of the showers will be wintry and there is a risk of thunder, mainly in Atlantic coastal areas. Minimum temperatures will be between 0 and 3 degrees, with a risk of frost and icy patches.