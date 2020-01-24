Plans unveiled for major renovation of once popular Tullamore pub

Plans have been unveiled for a major renovation of a once popular and busy pub in Tullamore.

An application has been lodged with Offaly County Council for the works at the pub which last traded as the Copper Pot Stil on High Street in Tullamore.

The ambitious plans call for the removal of the first floor of the building to create a double height space over the bar. It is also proposed to include additional rooflights to the front of the existing building while changing the use of the second floor from residential to storage and staff areas.

Other works to be carried out to the protected structure include the partial demolition of an existing three storey extension to the rear of the building and changing the use of the basement from storage to kitchen and bar.

The plans also propose extensions at ground, first and second floor level to the rear and the provision of an external covered seating area to the rear with external stairs access to yard level.

The plans have been submitted by Hanney Properties Limited with a decision due from Offaly County Council in mid March.