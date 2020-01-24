Idyllic cottage in need of renovation in Offaly is on the market

A charming detached cottage which is situated on an impressive c.6.42 acres is on the market in Offaly.

Described by the selling agent as having 'great potential' it is an ideal renovation project with ample space for extensions to the front, side and rear subject to the requisite planning permission.

It is situated on the Canal Line at Rogerstown, Edenderry.

It is currently laid out as an old style country cottage with a large kitchen/living room, sitting room/bedroom, bathroom and bedroom to the rear. Upstairs are two further bedrooms.

The cottage and the land is on the market with a price tag of €174,950.