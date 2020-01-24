Offaly clubs receive major funding boosts from Leinster GAA

More than €1.2 million was recently paid out to GAA Clubs across Leinster as part of the Association’s Club Development Grant programme with Offaly clubs benefiting from the fund.

The funding programme run by Leinster GAA and Croke Park is providing vital financial assistance to clubs involved in ground development works.

GAA National Finance Manager Kathy Slattery and Jim Bolger (2nd. Right), Cathoirleach, Comhairle Laighean pictured presenting a cheque for €19,000 to Ballinamere GAA Club. Co. Offaly represented by Vincent Molloy and Pat Teehan, Leas Cathoirleach, Leinster GAA. Photo: John Quirke / www.quirke.ie

A presentation of cheques was made in Áras Laighean last night by Cathaoirleach Comhairle Laighean Jim Bolger and the GAA’s National Finance Manager in Croke Park, Kathy Slattery. Mr Bolger complimented the pride and ambition that exists within the GAA Clubs in Leinster who are committed to developing and upgrading their facilities.

GAA National Finance Manager Kathy Slattery and Jim Bolger (2nd. Right), Cathoirleach, Comhairle Laighean pictured presenting a cheque for €15,000 to Drumcullen GAA Club. Co. Offaly represented by from left, Peter Lyons, Treasurer. Dermot Horan, Secretary, Joe O'Brien, Committee and Pat Teehan, Leas Cathoirleach, Leinster GAA. Photo: John Quirke / www.quirke.ie

Mr Bolger added: “To be able to support the hard work and ambition of the volunteers within these clubs is fantastic. The figures we have been able to contribute, alongside Ard Comhairle, have increased by almost 50% since 2016. The performances of our Championships have left us in a position to do this.

"For this our thank you must go to the supporters, without your passion we would not be able to contribute back to the sections of our association who need it most. The volunteer and the club are hand in hand at the heart of our organisation, supporting them is something I feel passionately about and will endeavour to do so in all future roles. The GAA has a proud tradition of investing in our Clubs and in supporting their developments where we can. The growth and popularity of our Games places a demand on pitches and facilities."

This year the contribution from Ard Comhairle was of €850,000 with Comhairle Laighean contributing a further €447,000. In total 145 Clubs and nine Schools received grant aid towards development work.