Offaly student awarded with hugely sought-after overseas travel bursary

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) and the Irish Farmers Journal has announced details of the recipients of the much-coveted PWE (Professional Work Experience) travel bursaries.

The sought-after bursaries encourage students to expand their knowledge of the global agri-food sector by gaining practical experience while traveling overseas.

Six third-level Agricultural Science students, including Laura Maloney from Birr, County Offaly, will be supported via the award while on work placements in New Zealand, Chile, and Europe this year.

Laura is a third-year Animal & Crop Production student at University College Dublin (UCD). She will travel to Wales in February before moving on to Denmark in April and will work across dairy and sheep, assisting with calving and lambing duties along with general farm maintenance and duties.

Speaking about the opportunity she said, “I’m so thankful to UCD and the Irish Farmer’s Journal for awarding me with this opportunity. I’m really looking forward to working in both Wales and Denmark and to gain insights into their respective industries which will build upon the knowledge I have gained through my degree so far. I’m excited to gain some practical experience and to apply my learnings so far in a real-life setting”.

2020 will mark the fifth year of this joint initiative from the ASA and Irish Farmers Journal whereby students who express an interest in fulfilling the work placement module of their degree overseas are rewarded with a travel bursary. The WIT Bursaries are also supported by Glanbia and Arvum respectively.

Seamus O’Mahony, ASA President said, “The Agricultural Science Association endeavours to enhance and support our Agricultural Science students through professional development opportunities to ensure Ireland’s position as a global leader is maintained, all the while strengthening the future of our agri-food industry. As with previous years, the standard of applications was extremely impressive and we look forward to receiving updates from the six students throughout their time overseas.”

Odile Evans, Careers & Property Editor, Irish Farmers Journal said, “It is brilliant to once again partner with the ASA to award six travel bursaries to agricultural-science students. Undoubtedly, this is an excellent opportunity for third-level students to gain practical experience in the agriculture industry overseas, and to build on their existing knowledge of the Irish landscape which will benefit their career development and ultimately provide students with a unique perspective. We will be sharing individual stories from each student over the coming months.”