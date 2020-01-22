Offaly eyes golf tourism boost after Lowry success

Offaly County Council is eyeing a tourism boost for the county following the recent success of Clara native Shane Lowry.

Shane shot to fame in 2009 when he won the Irish Open as an amateur but enjoyed a huge profile boost with his British Open championship win in 2019, his first major success.

Speaking at the January meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, January 20, Offaly tourism officer Olive Farrelly told members that a new Offaly golfing brochure was being drawn up.

"Shane Lowry's homecoming last summer was well-attended and was a huge success for us. Our Visit Offaly branding was on show with national and international media present," she said. Visit Offaly ads were run across national radio in 2019 around that same time.

"We hope to take advantage of Shane's success and profile with the brochure and it should be ready in the next month or two."

In general, Olive said 2019 was a positive year for the county with the opening of the new tourist office in Tullamore. It welcomed more than 1,500 through the door having only opened in April. She praised the volunteers manning the office.

Councillors expressed happiness with the prospect of a golfing brochure on foot of Shane's success. Cllr Robert McDermott received reassurances after asking the tourism officer to make sure North Offaly courses were not forgotten in the document.

Cllr John Leahy praised those volunteers in the tourism office and said, "volunteer spirit is clearly still alive and well in Offaly."

Offaly County Council hopes that Shane's success will attract international tourists to the county to play the course he grew up playing and the other venues around the county.