What is Snapshots? We want your old photographs at the Offaly Express

WHAT IS SNAPSHOTS?

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?

Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.

It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!

The picture at the head of this article was taken in the wake of Offaly's triumphant All-Ireland Hurling Final win in 1998, the county's most recent showpiece victory. That summer will be remembered for Offaly's sitdown protest in the semi-final, an action that forced a replay after that now infamous 'early whistle' incident.

CAN YOU SPOT ANY FAMILIAR FACES IN THIS OFFALY GRAD PICTURE FROM 1995?

Send us your photos

That's enough from us - We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us.

We will feature your pictures online on www.offalyexpress.ie. In addition to running your images on the website, they will also feature on our social media pages.

Poll

We will run a poll every week on offalyexpress.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers' images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize.

To enter, all you have to do is send your photos to

news@offalyexpress.ie

and we will do the rest! Don’t delay!