Offaly gardai and school issue appeal after 'suspicious activity'

Gardaí Tullamore and John Cotter, Principal, Killina Presentation School, are appealing to the community of Killina and Rahan to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity they see around the school property.

This follows a number of incidents where fencing was deliberately interfered with causing livestock to roam and move onto the school's newly seeded sports field over the summer of 2019.

More recently on January 3/4, 2020, the boundary fencing was removed again causing damage. An electric fencer was also removed.

Suspicious activity should be reported to local gardai.