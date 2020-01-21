€11 million announced for Offaly road works

More than €11 million has been allocated to Offaly roads in 2020.

€11,027,499 to Offaly County Council was announced on Tuesday under the Regional and Local Allocations 2020. Over €5 million will be spent on restoration works.

The largest single project will be Edenderry's inner relief road from the Dublin Road to Monasteroris. That received €300,00 under the funding, which comes just two weeks from the general election.

The Birr distributor road will also get €100,000 this year.

€85,000 will be spent on safety works at Bracknagh National School on the R419. The R357 in Shannonbridge has also received €50,000 for safety improvement works.

Other significant allocations are:

€100,000 – Meelaghans Road R420

€25,000 – Cloneygowan R420

€40,000 – Collins Lane Tullamore R443

Some public representative will question if that is enough given the fact that 40% of Offaly's road network is built on peat foundation.

A survey is currently underway to assess the impact of such foundations on ongoing funding needs.