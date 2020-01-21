Offaly councillors want Just Transition process to fix roads

Offaly councillors have concluded that the Just Transition process for Bord na Mona workers has the potential to address Offaly's deteriorating road network.

At a meeting of the Edenderry Municipal Area held on January 15, the following proposal was made by Cllr Liam Quinn and was unanimously supported by the other councillors in the district.

"I believe that while the funding currently allocated under the Just Transition Process is welcome, should additional monies be made available from European funds it should be used to fund the restoration of many of our county roads which are currently based on peat foundations.

The advantages of investing in our road network as part of the Transition Process are: providing jobs for people; the type of work necessitated by this scheme would be aligned in nature with what many of these employees have been doing previously or might be willing to do in the future; BNM would have expertise and equipment necessary to work on sections of road based over peatlands.

"Offaly County Council received funding in 2019 from the Department of Transport to carry out detailed survey works on bog roads within the county. These surveys can provide the necessary details to put costed and detailed proposals for road reconstruction projects to the European Authorities," Cllr Quinn explained.

Survey works are currently being carried out at various locations around the county.

He said the idea "represents value for money."

"This work would have a lasting impact and would be a tangible legacy of funds spent. It would dramatically improve the connectivity of our small towns and villages.

"It ultimately would help to address the long term goals of both providing jobs for people facing redundancies and upgrade our county road network which is in need of major investment," he concluded.

At the full council meeting on Monday, Cllr Robert McDermott asked council management for an update on the survey being carried out on the county's road network.

Chief Executive of OCC, Anna Marie Delaney, responded: "We don't have the final detail of that survey yet but when we do, we will bring the findings back to members.

"We're very aware of the concerns and we expect the survey to inform our future submissions for funding."