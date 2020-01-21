Motorists warned of cyclist on motorway in Offaly
Motorists warned of cyclist on motorway in Offaly
Motorists have been warned that a cyclist is on a stretch of motorway in Offaly.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland has warned this afternoon that the cyclist is on the motorway between Junction 5, Tullamore and Junction 4, Tyrrellspass.
Motorists are being advised to use caution in the area.
Cyclist on M6/N6 between J05 - TULLAMORE and J04 - TYRRELLSPASS (East) (21-Jan 13:47) https://t.co/kt5EM5opsR— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) January 21, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on