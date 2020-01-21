Motorists warned of cyclist on motorway in Offaly

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Motorists warned of cyclist on motorway in Offaly

Motorists warned of cyclist on motorway in Offaly

Motorists have been warned that a cyclist is on a stretch of motorway in Offaly.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has warned this afternoon that the cyclist is on the motorway between Junction 5, Tullamore and Junction 4, Tyrrellspass. 

Motorists are being advised to use caution in the area.