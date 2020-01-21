RTE's Morning Ireland show to broadcast live from Offaly

As the general election campaign continues across the country, RTE reporters are out and about getting to know the constituencies.

Brian O'Connell was in Ferbane reporting for Today with Sean O'Rourke on Tuesday but Ireland's biggest daily radio show, Morning Ireland, will swing into town on Wednesday.

The popular current affairs show presented by Audrey Carville, Bryan Dobson, Gavin Jennings and Rachael English will broadcast live from Tullamore this Wednesday, January 22.

The show will feature candidates and a rundown of the issues in Laois-Offaly.

The newly reformed constituency now has 15 candidates. The general election takes place on February 8.