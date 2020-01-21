Offaly star shines as Carlow IT knock champions out of Sigerson Cup

Edenderry forward Cian Farrell continues to impress for his college, IT Carlow, on their unlikely run to the semi-final stage of the Sigerson Cup. He is joined by fellow Offaly man, Jack Walsh of Gracefield in the Carlow starting 15.

Farrell was named Offaly's U20 footballer earlier this month and is now part of John Maughan's Offaly senior panel heading into the Allianz Football League. He is also one of the most valuable players in Edenderry's senior set-up.

He is somewhat of a scoring machine and was a formidable force alongside fellow corner forward Cian Johnson for the county's U20s throughout 2019.

At IT Carlow, he is again one of the go-to players in the scoring stakes. The college has already seen off David Clifford's Tralee IT and Sean O'Shea's University College Cork in this year's Sigerson Cup.

Wicklow's Padraig O'Toole was also to the fore with two goals in the UCC victory with Cian chipping in with 0-7, including five crucial frees. After a close contest, the Offaly starlet bagged a brace to put Carlow in the lead before O'Toole buried a decisive injury-time goal last weekend.

They won out on a 3-9 to 0-14 scoreline with Donegal's Letterkenny IT awaiting in the semi-finals.

In the previous round, Carlow faced the might of new Kerry senior captain David Clifford and Tralee IT but once again the shock was performed.

Winning out on a 3-9 to 1-13 scoreline that day, Cian Farrell nabbed 1-6, including a confidently taken penalty.

His team's win over UCC has blown the Sigerson Cup wide open with DCU and UCD facing off in the opposite semi-final. Carlow are now 1/2 favourites to beat Letterkenny and reach that decider against one of the mammoth capital institutions.